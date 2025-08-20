Liberty Energy Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.7910 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 584,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

