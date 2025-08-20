Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S Q1 Earnings

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. Wall Street Zen raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $23.82 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $2,463,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 694,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,644,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 251,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.