Brokers Offer Predictions for Shattuck Labs Q1 Earnings

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 1.0%

STTK opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $0.6922 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,775,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.