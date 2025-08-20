Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GIL Q4 Earnings

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $56.5360 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

