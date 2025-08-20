Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for LKQ Earnings

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for LKQ in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

LKQ Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.26 on Monday. LKQ has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.