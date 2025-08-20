Desjardins Has Pessimistic View of Calian Group Q4 Earnings

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Calian Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

CGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Calian Group from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.67.

CGY stock opened at C$47.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$37.70 and a 1 year high of C$53.36. The firm has a market cap of C$566.96 million, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.05 per share, with a total value of C$38,050.00. Insiders have bought 2,440 shares of company stock valued at $96,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.93%.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

