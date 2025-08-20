Analysts Offer Predictions for Brainsway FY2025 Earnings

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brainsway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Brainsway’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Brainsway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Brainsway alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWAY. Wall Street Zen raised Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Brainsway from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Brainsway from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Brainsway Stock Down 2.6%

Brainsway stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Brainsway has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Brainsway had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Brainsway has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Brainsway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Brainsway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brainsway by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brainsway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.