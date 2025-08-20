Chardan Capital Has Negative Outlook of ADVM FY2025 Earnings

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.77) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.63). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.84 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

