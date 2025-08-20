Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EPRX

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPRX opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.50. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 593.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.