FY2025 EPS Estimate for IceCure Medical Reduced by Analyst

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ICCM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IceCure Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of IceCure Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2.77 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.39.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.32.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 317.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.96%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IceCure Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of IceCure Medical worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

