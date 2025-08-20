Cytosorbents FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Zacks Small Cap

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTSO. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of CTSO opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.7101 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.97%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,002,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 221,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 36.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 954,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 254,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

