Stifel Canada Has Weak Forecast for TSE:WDO FY2025 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO stock opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$20.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Kristian Fitzgerald Kallio sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.27, for a total value of C$64,515.96. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$263,901.26. Insiders have sold 28,343 shares of company stock valued at $529,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.