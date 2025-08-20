Raymond James Financial Comments on Superior Plus FY2025 Earnings

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst L. Konschuh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.16.

Superior Plus Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$7.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$5.15 and a 52 week high of C$8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 264.73%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.