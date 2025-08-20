Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CM FY2025 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$101.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$72.23 and a one year high of C$102.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total value of C$4,047,614.30. Also, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.28, for a total transaction of C$858,567.89. Insiders sold a total of 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,590 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

