Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Lower Earnings for Stratasys

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stratasys in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stratasys’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Stratasys by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 190,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

