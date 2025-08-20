Chardan Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 289.42% and a negative net margin of 2,367.49%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OBIO opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76. Orchestra BioMed has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider David P. Hochman bought 20,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 349,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,660.25. This trade represents a 6.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

