FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Lazard Issued By Zacks Research

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lazard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $53.6130 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.13 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 57.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

