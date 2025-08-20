Chardan Capital Has Negative Outlook of STOK FY2025 Earnings

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on Stoke Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,489,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 262,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 129,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,465. This represents a 41.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $57,741.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,055.50. The trade was a 21.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,432 shares of company stock worth $345,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

