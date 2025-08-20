William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for Straumann

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Straumann in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Straumann’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Straumann Trading Up 2.1%
SAUHY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.90.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
