Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $294.91 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

