B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 15,969.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.