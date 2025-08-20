Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $1.5950 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.45. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. Research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

