Cormark Comments on Pivotree’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pivotree in a research note issued on Friday, August 15th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pivotree from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pivotree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.38.

Shares of CVE:PVT opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

