HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLRX. Jones Trading raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.65). BioLineRx had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 45.34%.The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

