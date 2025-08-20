Q3 EPS Estimates for CM Raised by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.0%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $73.0950 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.7024 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

