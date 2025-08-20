Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Aspen Aerogels Q3 Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $6.8230 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.98. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $145,315.49. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,373,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,740,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,449,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 409,862 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.