Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AAP Q3 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $51.01.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $56.2890 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.05. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.70%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

