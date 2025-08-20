Zacks Research Forecasts AMETEK’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.4%

AMETEK stock opened at $185.1580 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AMETEK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

