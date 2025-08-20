Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Allstate Q3 Earnings

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2025 earnings at $20.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $210.2780 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

