Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Increases By 80.0%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, agrowthof80.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WTMA opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $24.3688.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.