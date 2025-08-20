Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Increases By 80.0%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, agrowthof80.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ WTMA opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $24.3688.
About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition
