Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLND

Blend Labs Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE BLND opened at $3.0150 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,747.90. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 696,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,236.26. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,736 shares of company stock worth $1,739,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Blend Labs by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blend Labs by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Blend Labs by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.