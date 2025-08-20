Wall Street Zen Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.4530 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.55. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 1.19%.The business had revenue of $961.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 185.84%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director John B. Reilly III purchased 2,706 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,967,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,396,013.17. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,706 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,857,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,556.49. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 610,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 288,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

