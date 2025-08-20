Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.5350 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.52. Employers has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Employers news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,035.68. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Employers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.