Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $15.5150 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

