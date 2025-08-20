Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Artivion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artivion

Artivion Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AORT stock opened at $42.0130 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.64. Artivion has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $43.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,089,776.56. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,900. This trade represents a 18.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,673. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Artivion by 447.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.