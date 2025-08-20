Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Inhibrx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $333.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.24. Inhibrx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Inhibrx Biosciences will post 104.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Biosciences Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

