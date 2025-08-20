Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KALU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 79.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.