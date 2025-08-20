Walmart (WMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $174.0162 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $101.3140 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $808.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,478. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

