Bilibili (BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $7.3280 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bilibili Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BILI opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.94. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bilibili by 203.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 111,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,596 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 262,554 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

