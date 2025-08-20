Bilibili (BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 21st. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $7.3280 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Bilibili Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of BILI opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.94. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bilibili by 203.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 111,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,596 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 262,554 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Bilibili
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.