B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for Traeger Q3 Earnings

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Traeger in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Traeger from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

COOK opened at $1.3320 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Traeger has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 300,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $403,021.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,805,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,499,442.36. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 730,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,986. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Traeger by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 217,771 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Traeger by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Traeger by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

