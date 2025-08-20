Sidoti Csr Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for DTI

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Drilling Tools International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Drilling Tools International’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Drilling Tools International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Drilling Tools International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:DTI opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.44 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Drilling Tools International has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million. Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drilling Tools International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

