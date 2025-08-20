Northland Capmk Expects Weaker Earnings for FGI Industries

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FGI Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. FGI Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of FGI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FGI Industries

FGI Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FGI Industries stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.36. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

FGI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.