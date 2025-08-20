Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for HON Q3 Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $216.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.