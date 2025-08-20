Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for KLRS Earnings

Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kalaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

KLRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $3.00 price target on Kalaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Kalaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Kalaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kalaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of Kalaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

