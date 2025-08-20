Q3 EPS Estimates for Longeveron Raised by Zacks Small Cap

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Longeveron in a research note issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Longeveron from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longeveron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Longeveron stock opened at $0.8278 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $0.6330 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 894.40% and a negative return on equity of 95.91%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

