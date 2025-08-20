Q3 EPS Forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Raised by Analyst

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 584,521 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

