Q3 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Increased by Analyst

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Friday, August 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Integra Resources Stock Down 4.2%

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.84 on Monday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

