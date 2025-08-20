Zacks Small Cap Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Spectral AI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spectral AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Spectral AI Trading Down 0.5%

MDAI stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 million. Spectral AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectral AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectral AI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectral AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.