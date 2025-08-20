Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
MG stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.
