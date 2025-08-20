Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

MG stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 194.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 447.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

