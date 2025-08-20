Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $30.1180 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,007.31. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 175.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 70.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 232.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

